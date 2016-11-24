



Being confident in your liberal education can help you market your skills to employers

A liberal arts education prepares students to be inquisitive readers, critical thinkers, and better communicators. Taking classes rooted in the humanities on a range of subjects like history, arts, and sociology, graduates of liberal arts colleges make excellent candidates after graduation.

Liberal arts studies help students hone soft skills like communication, awareness, and emotional intelligence. These skills are highly sought after by employers. In fact, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, over 60 per cent of employers look for written communication and analytical skills on a resume—two skills honed through the classroom discussions that make up a liberal arts education.

If you’re interested in learning more about how to market your highly valued liberal arts education to employers, read on.

Students in Liberal Arts College Should Take Inventory of Their Skills

The first step to conveying your valuable skills to employers is to take note of them yourself. Before you begin your job search, you should write down all the skills you have gained through your liberal arts courses, extra-curricular activities, clubs, and work experience.

For example, during your studies you may have been a leader in a group project, popular club, or initiative. You may have even taken part in Shimer’s self-governing body, the Assembly, and provided valuable input on a key issue facing our college. The leadership, communication, and critical thinking skills you developed as a result could be extremely handy when answering a job interview question about past experience leading a team. Employers find these skills useful; according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers 78 per cent of employers are looking for graduates with leadership experience and 73 per cent want to hire grads with great written communication skills.

Students at Shimer College develop strong communication skills

Graduates of Liberal Arts Courses Should Connect Their Skills to Job Requirements

Whether you decide to work in marketing, administration, education, or one of the many other career paths open to new graduates, your ability to connect your skills to an employer’s job description will serve you well.

For example, during your liberal arts education you will take classes that entail participating in passionate group discussions and listening to many different points of view. Once you graduate, you may consider using your artistic and creative mind to work in the field of marketing. Perhaps you want to apply for a job that involves making sales pitches. Your experience explaining your point of view and participating in discussions could help you grab a client’s attention during a presentation.

By knowing the skills you gained through a liberal education and leveraging them to show how they can be relevant to various industries, you will help paint a clear picture of why you’re a great fit for employers.

Graduates of Liberal Arts Courses Should Be Confident

No matter which field they try to enter, new professionals who show confidence in their training and abilities often shine during the job application process.

After graduating from liberal arts college courses, you may begin looking to start your career. When you’re talking to employers, show confidence! Your enthusiasm will help create interest in the unique qualifications you gained at liberal arts college. Having confidence in how your own liberal arts education qualifies you for the position will help employers see it too.

