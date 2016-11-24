November 24, 2016

How to Market Your Liberal Arts Courses to Employers

Liberal arts college courses

Being confident in your liberal education can help you market your skills to employers

A liberal arts education prepares students to be inquisitive readers, critical thinkers, and better communicators. Taking classes rooted in the humanities on a range of subjects like history, arts, and sociology, graduates of liberal arts colleges make excellent candidates after graduation.

Liberal arts studies help students hone soft skills like communication, awareness, and emotional intelligence. These skills are highly sought after by employers. In fact, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, over 60 per cent of employers look for written communication and analytical skills on a resume—two skills honed through the classroom discussions that make up a liberal arts education.

If you’re interested in learning more about how to market your highly valued liberal arts education to employers, read on.

Students in Liberal Arts College Should Take Inventory of Their Skills

The first step to conveying your valuable skills to employers is to take note of them yourself. Before you begin your job search, you should write down all the skills you have gained through your liberal arts courses, extra-curricular activities, clubs, and work experience.

For example, during your studies you may have been a leader in a group project, popular club, or initiative. You may have even taken part in Shimer’s self-governing body, the Assembly, and provided valuable input on a key issue facing our college. The leadership, communication, and critical thinking skills you developed as a result could be extremely handy when answering a job interview question about past experience leading a team. Employers find these skills useful; according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers 78 per cent of employers are looking for graduates with leadership experience and 73 per cent want to hire grads with great written communication skills. 

Liberal art colleges Chicago

 Students at Shimer College develop strong communication skills

Graduates of Liberal Arts Courses Should Connect Their Skills to Job Requirements

Whether you decide to work in marketing, administration, education, or one of the many other career paths open to new graduates, your ability to connect your skills to an employer’s job description will serve you well.

For example, during your liberal arts education you will take classes that entail participating in passionate group discussions and listening to many different points of view. Once you graduate, you may consider using your artistic and creative mind to work in the field of marketing. Perhaps you want to apply for a job that involves making sales pitches. Your experience explaining your point of view and participating in discussions could help you grab a client’s attention during a presentation.

By knowing the skills you gained through a liberal education and leveraging them to show how they can be relevant to various industries, you will help paint a clear picture of why you’re a great fit for employers.

Graduates of Liberal Arts Courses Should Be Confident

No matter which field they try to enter, new professionals who show confidence in their training and abilities often shine during the job application process.

After graduating from liberal arts college courses, you may begin looking to start your career. When you’re talking to employers, show confidence! Your enthusiasm will help create interest in the unique qualifications you gained at liberal arts college. Having confidence in how your own liberal arts education qualifies you for the position will help employers see it too.

Posted by on November 24, 2016 at 08:20 AM

| |

November 17, 2016

Great Works Inspired by Great Books Studies: The Odyssey

The Epic Poem Told for Generations and Now Read By Students in Great Books College

Shimer students study The Odyssey during their great books studies

Even three thousand years after its composition, Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey remains one of the most widely told stories in the world. It is believed the story of The Odyssey was originally passed orally by professional storytellers. It was polished and fine-tuned over the years, until it was eventually transcribed in order to preserve it for generations to come.

Today, students, avid readers, and history enthusiasts alike can all delve into this classic poem for its rich themes of homecoming, friendship, and loyalty. Its core ideals have remained relevant over the past thousands of years, inspiring countless works of literature and film.

Interested in the epic tale of Odysseus and his long journey home from the 10-year Trojan War? Read on to discover how Homer's epic poem has gone on to inspire many writers, poets, and playwrights throughout the centuries.

The Epic Poem: Told for Generations and Now Read By Students in Great Books College

The Odyssey is the story of Odysseus and his journey home to his wife Penelope and son Telemachus after the Trojan War. Throughout his ten-year expedition, he encounters many mythical creatures and faces the wrath of Greek gods he has angered. Meanwhile, his wife and son attempt to stave off suitors vying for Penelope's hand. These dangerous suitors even resort to planning to kill Telemachus, because they believe he is the only obstacle to winning over Penelope’s heart.

Many believe Homer to be the first and greatest of the epic poets. As students in great books college may know, there is mysterious speculation surrounding when exactly Homer lived or if he ever lived at all. Many experts believe Homer was not one person, but a group of storytellers who wrote collaboratively. Others think Homer inhabited Greece sometime around 850 BC, and that he was the sole author of The Odyssey.

Cyclops: The Satyr Play Based Off The Odyssey's Great Books Foundations

During Odysseus’ travels, he encounters many monsters, including a one-eyed cyclops who is the son of Poseidon. After witnessing it devour several of his journey-mates, Odysseus devises a plan with his remaining crew and together they burn the Cyclops' eye in order to escape and continue on their journey.

This dramatic turn of events, which takes place in Book 9 of The Odyssey, has inspired many great works—some even dating back to ancient Greek times. Ancient Greek playwright Euripides, for example, created his own humorous adaptation in his satyr play Cyclops.

Not to be confused with a satire play, satyr is the ancient Greek art of tragicomedy storytelling. The play version of Book 9 is much more humorous than Homer's original, perhaps due to the Cyclops’ outwardly drunken behavior. True to satyr form, the play has a notable burlesque theme—meant to add levity to an otherwise dark chapter.

The Odyssey Inspired Ulysses and Great Books to Come

The age-old story about the homecoming of a man and the adversities he faces along the way is an underlying theme in many books and novels. The Odyssey has inspired works like True Story by Lucian, Omeros by Derek Walcott, and most notably Ulysses by James Joyce.

Published in 1922, Ulysses tells the captivating tale of a man named Leopold Bloom. In this adaption, Leopold, like Odysseus, goes on an epic journey. However, unlike The Odyssey which takes place over many years, the novel only chronicles the adventures Bloom faces during one day in Dublin.

After students in great books studies read The Odyssey, they may come to realize the parallels between the epic poem and this novel are significant. Each chapter, or episode, of Ulysses represents a different part of The Odyssey, from Episode 4’s Calypso, to Episode 18’s Penelope. In Ulysses, the characters and events of The Odyssey are brought to life in a new setting; the cyclops Odysseus faces becomes an anti-Semite Bloom fights in a bar, the sirens living in a burlesque house.

Not only has The Odyssey gone on to inspire these specific great works, but it has also influenced hundreds of others in minor and major ways. Students in great books programs like Shimer College’s can also look forward to being inspired by The Odyssey and many other outstanding literary works they will delve into during their studies.

Posted by on November 17, 2016 at 08:16 AM

November 10, 2016

Small Liberal Arts College Students: 3 Questions to Ask While Reading a Great Book

Students in alternative liberal arts colleges engage with texts by asking different questions both inside and outside the classroom

Shimer College has a great books curriculum comprised of primary source readings

During a student’s educational endeavors at Shimer College, they will read dozens of great books. These great books offer the very foundations on which the social sciences, natural sciences, and humanities were built. These books are not textbooks, but all primary sources written by great minds such as Plato and Shakespeare. Reading these great and often intricate works requires an attentive eye and a questioning mind.

If you’re enrolled in a college with a great books curriculum, asking yourself a few important questions during your readings can help you engage with these texts on a deeper level. While there are many different questions and approaches, here are three helpful places to start.

1. Small Liberal Arts College Students Ask: What Do I Know About This Subject?

Diving into a new book is exciting. Cracking the spine for the first time, turning to the first page, and beginning to read should all be done with intentional purpose. As a student at an alternative liberal arts college your curiosity and thirst for new knowledge will serve you well throughout your studies. Curiosity is natural, but it is also important to pause before you start to read a new text and ask yourself “What do I know about this subject?” Before reading Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex, you can ask yourself what you currently know about gender. Or, before reading the works of Karl Marx, you could reflect on what you know about communism. This question allows you to set the stage with your pre-existing knowledge, establishing context for the reading.

2. Students In Liberal Arts College Courses Ask: What Are My Beliefs About This Subject?

A great follow-up question to ask once you’ve established your knowledge of a topic is “What are my beliefs about this subject?” Readings will often present new points of view, values, and opinions so it is important you account for your initial thoughts on a subject before reading something that may alter your opinion. For example, during the class Humanities 1: Art and Music you will read Tolstoy’s What Is Art? Before you start reading, you should ask yourself what you believe art to be, what its meaning is, and where you think its purpose lies.

By reflecting on these questions before you begin reading, you can identify any biases or preconceived notions you may have about the subject. Often, it can be easy to dismiss opinions that aren’t our own. At Shimer, however, students are encouraged to truly engage with other viewpoints, whether they come from other students or from great books themselves. 

At a small liberal arts college like Shimer you will read plenty of great books that might alter your opinion

By reflecting on their readings students are well equipped to participate in class discussions

3. Students In Liberal Arts College Courses Ask: What Are My Beliefs Now?

From Darwin’s Origin of Species to Aristotle’s Physics, many great books have had a profound impact on the beliefs of their readers. That’s why one of the greatest questions for reflection after completing a book is “What are my beliefs now?” This question lets you gauge your understanding of the work, how it influenced you, and how you are changed by reading it.

At a small liberal arts college like Shimer you will read plenty of great books that might alter your opinion. They will all bring a unique bias from the author, so it is important to account for an author’s standpoint when considering how a book has influenced your own point of view. Has your opinion changed? Do you have a fresh new outlook on the subject? Did it enhance your earlier beliefs? By delving into new subjects and new ideas, each student at Shimer is left transformed by the great books they engage with.

Posted by on November 10, 2016 at 08:27 AM

November 03, 2016

The Foundations and History of Liberal Arts Programs

Liberal arts programs and education have an extensive and fascinating history

Students at Shimer College pose for a still photo during Shimer’s earlier history

The liberal arts approach to education has a long and rich history. It has been shaping human minds for thousands of years and has long been known for its influence in molding citizens into well-rounded, life-long learners. Those privileged enough to pursue a liberal arts education receive the opportunity to explore freedom of thought and to expand their minds through thought-provoking studies.

If you’re curious about a liberal arts education and how it all started, read on to discover more about this educational philosophy’s captivating history.

The Greco-Roman Period Founded Liberal Arts Programs

The very beginnings of liberal arts education can be traced back to the Greco-Roman period, which took place between 332 and 395 AD. During this time, a liberal arts education was considered necessary to living a free and active civic life. An education rooted in the liberal arts was believed to prepare students to participate in jury duties, the military, and public debate. At this point in history, pupils who had the privilege to pursue a liberal arts education were considered great thinkers. In fact, many texts produced during this period are still relevant to students today. For example, Shimer College students still read the works of greats from this era including Plato's The Republic.

Students enrolled in an alternative liberal arts college today will still feel the influences of the original liberal arts foundation, the trivium. The trivium—meaning where three roads meet—was composed of the three core subjects that were taught during this period, which included grammar, rhetoric, and logic. Even today, liberal arts students still practice these concepts. Rhetoric, which is the practice of persuasively speaking in a group environment, is a major part of classes and discussions at liberal arts schools like Shimer.

Liberal Arts Programs Evolved During the Medieval Period

In an effort to expand the liberal arts curriculum and to continue to create citizens who were ethical, knowledgeable, and capable of free thought, liberal arts education evolved during the medieval period. The medieval period began in 476 AD and ended around 1500 AD.

During this time, the trivium was expanded into the quadrivium, which introduced four new areas of study including arithmetic, geometry, music, and astronomy (some of which are still taught in liberal arts colleges today). This new syllabus was considered the preparation for even higher levels of educational study in the areas of philosophy and theology.

Students in liberal arts programs at colleges like Shimer will read several great books written during the medieval period. For example, in the Humanities 3: Philosophy and Theology course offered at Shimer College, students will explore Anselm's religious work Proslogion and Thomas Aquinas's best-know work Summa Theologica.

Liberal Arts Colleges Came to the United States

The history of higher education in the United States is rooted in liberal arts studies, which dates back to 1636. It all started at Harvard University, which originally offered a liberal arts education. However, during the 1800s, the American education system received criticism for its lack of advancements in the scientific realm. During this time, Yale’s president, Jeremiah Day, formed a committee to defend the liberal arts educational structure. His committee wrote The Yale Report of 1828, which defended its classic curriculum, arguing that those who pursue this type of education graduate as well-rounded and open-minded citizens.

As a result of this document, liberal arts colleges began popping up around the United States. Even though Harvard and Yale are no longer liberal arts universities, The Yale Report of 1828 remains the guiding force in the philosophy surrounding liberal arts education in America. To this day, a liberal arts education encourages students to be well-rounded thinkers in many areas, rather than simply trained for one specific skill-set or job.

Many liberal arts colleges like Shimer (then known as Mount Carroll Seminary) were founded after 1828

Posted by on November 03, 2016 at 09:12 AM

October 27, 2016

3 Ways a Small Liberal Arts College Can Make You a Better Learner

Small liberal arts colleges give students the tools to become lifelong learners

Small liberal arts colleges give students the tools to become lifelong learners

Challenging discussions, thought-provoking questions, and engaged peers—does this sound like your ideal classroom? At a small liberal arts college like Shimer, this is what a regular day looks like.

Liberal arts studies have been around for centuries. In its early days, it was considered essential for those who wanted to live a free and educated life. Although it has come a long way since the Roman-Greco era, the core foundations of a liberal arts education remain the same. The liberal arts open students’ minds to new ideas, and in turn makes them more effective learners, both in the classroom and beyond.

If you’re interested in pursuing a liberal arts education, read on to discover how it fosters essential learning skills in students.

1. Small Liberal Arts Colleges Encourage Accountability

At a small liberal arts college, students delve into topics they feel passionate about. If students show up to class and fall short in their preparation, they know they are only disappointing themselves.

When Shimer alumnus Eugene Lim was asked what he liked most about Shimer’s small liberal arts college approach, he emphasized the accountability he felt towards his studies.

Eugene remembers, “The very few times that I’ve shown up at a Shimer class without having finished the reading. I’ve never felt as if I’ve needed to be afraid of telling the professor that. I say that because I know that it’s not the professor I’m failing if I perform less well than I want to at Shimer. It’s really me. I feel like I’ve gotten more responsible at Shimer.”

Rather than simply memorize information for a test, students who feel accountable for their studies take on a new ownership of what they are learning. Their self-motivation makes them more likely to come to class engaged and ready to discuss new concepts, as they truly make the most of their college education.  

2. There Is Community Support at Small Liberal Arts Colleges

At small liberal arts colleges like Shimer, humanities college courses encourage open discussion and creativity. Students always have a reason to look forward to coming to campus, because of the engaging and substantial conversations they are bound to have with their peers. Former student Marielle Heidebrink says “I don’t think that the community is the reason why I came here, but it’s a big part of the reason why I stayed.”

Former Shimer Student, Ari Robbins, adds “I also love the fact that my voice is a crucial part of this community; both in the classroom and through school governance, through the assembly, and also through my extracurricular activities.”

Being surrounded by like-minded individuals who are passionate about course subject matter creates an ideal environment for learning. With a strong student community, there’s always someone to bounce ideas off of or have an enriching discussions with.

3. Humanities College Classes Ignite a Passion for Lifelong Learning

Classes in a liberal arts education cover psychology, sociology, the arts, and even philosophy and theology. All these subjects are constantly pushing a student’s mind, even after they graduate.

At Shimer College, students engage with primary texts, discuss new ideas, and are encouraged to continually seek out new information. In short, they are encouraged to become lifelong learners. Being a lifelong learner comes with many benefits, both inside and outside the classroom. It has been linked to increased career opportunities, stronger interpersonal skills, and improved mental functioning well into old age.

Former Shimer student, Allie Peluso, explains how studying at a small liberal arts college fosters lifelong learning: “What I love best is that Shimer does a good job of attracting people who are genuinely intellectually curious...” She explains “[The conversations] do continue outside of the classroom. We will all be reading together, studying together and you know you just have to make a comment, the reading group sort of turns into a mini class.”

Small liberal arts colleges allow for in-depth discussions among students

Small liberal arts colleges allow for in-depth discussions among students

Posted by on October 27, 2016 at 09:00 AM

October 26, 2016

Great Works Inspired by Great Books Studies: Kafka's 'The Trial'

Franz Kafka’s novel The Trial is one of the many books studied in the great books courses at Shimer College, inspiring many great works to come

Students at Shimer College will only read primary source books like The Trial

So poignant that it helped coin the term “Kafkaesque,” The Trial is a haunting story about a man who is charged for a crime he isn’t aware of and never committed, while the authorities charging him remain mysterious. The term, Kafkaesque, describes an unfortunate situation filled with imminent danger and oppression, themes Franz Kafka wound into many of his stories.

At Shimer College our philosophy is built on exposing students to the primary texts of writers, so in our classroom walls you will find no textbooks, only primary accounts of story and history. Among those many texts, students will discover Franz Kafka’s The Trial.

Interested in the tragic and twisted story of The Trial and the works that it has inspired—even years after its author’s death? Read on.

The Trial’s Story and Making: From Franz Kafka to Students in Great Books College

The Trial tells the story of a man named Josef K. who is arrested by two unidentified agents on a typical and routine morning. The story accounts his struggles with an untouchable group of authorities using ambiguous laws to charge him for a crime he hasn’t committed.

Although Kafka wanted to have his writing burned upon his death, his best friend at the time denied his wishes and went on to publish his work. Several years later, Kafka’s impressive novels became acclaimed hits and he is now considered an influential contributor to 20th century storytelling. The Trial is now even included in great books college curriculums at colleges like Shimer.

The Trial Provided Great Books Foundations for Orson Welles’ Film Adaption

After reading The Trial it’s easy to recognize how the storyline’s unusual but eerie essence of realism would make for a captivating film. Throughout the decade it has inspired several filmmakers—among them Orson Welles. In 1962, he both wrote and directed a screenplay adaptation of The Trial. Proud of his adaption, Welles stated that "The Trial is the best film I have ever made." This claim was backed up by critics, with Roger Ebert calling it a masterpiece and praising the film for its scenic design and cinematography.

The Trial’s Parable “Before the Law” Inspired Scorsese

As you delve into Kakfa’s work during your great book studies, you’ll discover The Trial’s story within a story, the parable Before the Law. Before the Law outlines the tale of a man trying to access the law through an open doorway. A guard prevents him from entering the door, and out of pure desperation the man resorts to bribing the guard to no avail. Only upon his death does the man learn the door didn’t lead to an all-encompassing law, but instead to a law only meant for him.

Scorsese identified with the story Before the Law, saying it reflected the frustrations he experienced during the production process of his film The Last Temptation of the Christ. Inspired by Kafka’s work, Scorsese used Before the Law as inspiration for his 1985 film After Hours, which includes a scene where the protagonist desperately tries to enter a nightclub.

How The Trial Provided the Great Books Foundations for Harold Pinter

The Trial has also inspired the works of late playwright Harold Pinter. Not only did Pinter write a screenplay adaptation of The Trial, but he also used elements of Kafka’s work to inspire his own original plays.

For example, critics often say that Pinter’s play Moonlight, which was originally staged in 1993, contains many notable references to The Trial, such as in the line “moonlight at the end of the trial.”

The play focuses on the idea of mortality, using moonlight as a metaphor. A moonlit night is neither light nor dark; it is a suspension between the two, like the limbo between life and death. Many critics believe Pinter’s play Moonlight can be interpreted as the end of the metaphoric “trial” of life, as the protagonist of the story is suspended in a place between life and death. They even note that this suspended state is similar to how Josef K., the protagonist in Kafka’s The Trial, was suspended between the real law and invisible law.

Posted by on October 26, 2016 at 09:00 AM

October 25, 2016

3 Ways Natural Sciences Courses Can Prepare You for a Meaningful Career in Medicine

Enrolling in natural science courses at Shimer could help prepare you for a medical career

Enrolling in natural science courses at Shimer could help prepare you for a medical career

Natural sciences classes are rooted in the description, prediction, and understanding of natural phenomena. Studies of natural sciences dig deep so that students are able to understand the many branches of natural sciences which include chemistry, astronomy, earth sciences, physics, and biology. Many of these branches can help form a strong foundation for the future study of medicine.

If you’re looking at an eventual career in medicine, but are drawn to smaller liberal arts colleges like Shimer, your enrollment in natural sciences courses could be beneficial. Shimer Alumni such as Dr. Sydney Spiesel (clinical faculty member at the Yale University School of Medicine) and Dr. Sarah Hackett Stevenson (first female member of the American Medical Association) have gone on to have fantastic medical careers after completing an undergraduate degree at Shimer.

Read on to discover how the skills developed through a great books education could prove beneficial to a career in the medical field.  

Natural Sciences Courses Explore Foundational Texts in Chemistry, Evolution, and More

Natural sciences studies at Shimer College include exploratory courses in everything from optics to animal behavior and beyond—providing an excellent foundation for future studies in medicine and the sciences. By studying primary texts, students develop a firm understanding of the basics of chemistry through readings such as Aristotle’s Physics and Antoine Lavoisier’s Elements of Chemistry. Natural science studies also include biology, where students delve into topics such as evolution, genetics, and animal behavior through such landmark texts as Gregor Mendel’s “Experiments in Plant Hybridization” and Charles Darwin’s Origin of Species.

Whether you are interested in potentially becoming a physician, psychiatrist, or nurse, knowing the early foundations of biology, chemistry, and other fields in the natural sciences will give you a solid foundation on which to further your education at medical school and beyond.

Shimer College offers natural history classes that cover evolution and genetics

Natural Sciences Courses at a Liberal Arts College Teach Critical Thinking

The life of a medical professional consists of making thorough and decisive decisions based off symptoms and evidence. These skills are not learned overnight, but are developed over the course of a complete education. If you feel that a medical career path is right for you, after graduating from Shimer you might attend medical school to gain your certification. Remember—once a liberal arts college student, always a liberal arts student. The critical thinking skills that you develop inside our campus’ walls and during your natural science courses will prove beneficial as you continue your studies and begin your career.

Liberal Arts Studies Prepare Students to be Respectful of Different Perspectives

Many of the skills honed in liberal arts courses are highly valuable to those who go on to the field of medicine. Liberal arts studies help you develop a deeper understanding of the human condition and that understanding is key to treating patients from all walks of life. Through classroom discussions that encourage students to listen and respect the views of others, you’ll hone your ability to carefully argue a point of view, as well as patiently and professionally listen to the opinions of others. Your ability to relate to and communicate with others could be a huge asset if you decide to pursue a medical career.

Students engage in thoughtful discussion throughout their studies at Shimer College

Posted by on October 25, 2016 at 09:00 AM

October 06, 2016

Shimer Students Share their Top 4 Readings to Look Out for in Liberal Arts Programs

Liberal arts programs

At Shimer College we pride ourselves on being “A Different Liberal Arts College,” promising open and honest communication and transparency within our classroom walls. Using the great books curriculum methodology—which entails assigning only primary source readings—we foster a unique experience for our small group of students. With intimate class sizes that emphasize learning and discussion, there is enthusiasm in the air at Shimer.

If you’re interested in exploring a liberal arts education at a small great books college, discover some of our own students’ favorite readings, which you may also have the opportunity to read during your classes at Shimer.

On Aggression: An Essential Component of Liberal Arts College Courses

Several Shimer students including Aubin Spice, Michael Doherty, Marielle Heidebrink, and Patrick Long declared Konrad Lorenz’s On Aggression to be one of their favorite pieces of work, with Shimer student Patrick Long even stating “It’s amazing how someone can compile an argument like this.” On Aggression discusses the theory around aggression and the behavioral patterns of humans and animals. As a student at Shimer, you will read this book among many other fantastic readings during the Natural Sciences 2 class: Evolution, Genetics, Animal Behavior. This book will contribute to your overall understanding of animal behavior, which is a key learning outcome of the class.

Fear and Trembling: A Must-Read in Liberal Arts College Courses

Shimer student Ari Robbins shared a book that really stood out to him during his liberal arts college courses. Fear and Trembling by Søren Kierkegaard was one of Robbins’ favorites. As part of the curriculum of Shimer’s Humanities 3 course: Philosophy and Theology, this book discusses the story in the Bible, Genesis 22:1-18, of Abraham's willingness to sacrifice Isaac.

Many students choose to attend our small liberal arts college because the curriculum is based on great books. At Shimer, we encourage our students to share their thoughts about the readings through student-driven dialogue, where they can ask questions, offer interpretations, and even disagree with one another. When students were asked what they like best about Shimer College, Ari Robbins said "I’m never allowed to be intellectually or thoughtfully lazy, my comments are questioned and critiqued or explored by the people around me. I also love the fact that my voice is a crucial part of this community.”

A Vindictive Of The Rights of Women: Literary Lessons About Feminism in Liberal Arts Programs

When former student Allie Peluso was asked about her favorite readings, she said “That’s a tough one, everything!” One reading in particular Allie mentioned enjoying was A Vindictive of the Rights of Women: With Strictures on Political and Moral Subjects. This title offers a unique perspective on feminism, being one of the earlier works in feminist philosophy written in 1792. When asked what she loves about the school itself Allie said “Shimer does a great job of attracting people who are genuinely intellectually curious”.

At Shimer, the quality of the readings is never compromised and we choose the literature carefully in order to nurture conversation. When you enroll in Shimer’s liberal arts programs you are empowered to be curious about what you are learning.

Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts: An Important Reading in Liberal Arts College Courses

Shimer student Eugene Lim excitedly shared that the author of one of his favorite readings is Karl Marx. During your studies you will read Marx’s Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts for the Social Sciences 1 course: Society, Culture, and Personality. The book is a collection of notes written between April and August of 1844. These notes discuss Marx’s analysis of economics. Interestingly enough, the notes did not go on to be released until 1927 after Marx’s death. Eugene loved the reading, saying “It’s thrilling; you almost get drunk off of it!”

Along with Eugene, Howard Ruan is a big fan of readings assigned in the Social Science classes, stating “I would have to put everything in the Social Science 2 course, because I was not a fan of politics before I got to Shimer, but the way Shimer governs itself, having to take that course really opened my mind to learning about politics.”

When you begin your liberal arts studies at Shimer, you will develop a broad understanding of many disciplines—from humanities to social and natural sciences to abnormal psychology and beyond. Through reading, debate, and the exchange of ideas, you may even uncover interests you did not know you had!

Posted by on October 06, 2016 at 07:42 AM

September 29, 2016

3 Banned Books Recommended by the President of Our Great Books College

From The Communist Manifesto to Fahrenheit 451, discover three banned books you might encounter throughout your great book studies and why we recommend them.

Shimer President Susan Henking advocates against censorship during Banned Books Week

America's first banned book was Thomas Morton's New English Canaan, first published in 1637. Why was it banned? It featured a heavy critique of the Puritans, while also portraying Native American populations sympathetically. To keep Morton’s points from causing too much political turmoil, New English Canaan was banned.

There are a plethora of other books that have been banned throughout the centuries. Some have since been recognized for their important contributions, and some are even included in great books studies. To celebrate the importance of these books, as well as the importance of fighting against censorship, Shimer celebrates Banned Books Week every year at the end of September.

Rather than ban books, Shimer College advocates against censorship. As Shimer President Susan Henking states, “I’m not in favor of banning books.” Instead, she says, “I am in favor of providing an intellectually rich and responsible context within which to discuss difficult, challenging, and troubling texts.” Which banned books does she recommend? Read on to find out!  

1. Henking Endorses Fahrenheit 451 for Reading in Great Books Studies

Widely regarded as one of the best novels of the 20th century, Fahrenheit 451 was first published in 1953 and written by Ray Bradbury. It presents a future society in which books are outlawed and firemen burn any that are found. The number, 451, refers to the degree of heat presumed by Bradbury to be needed to burn a book.

Fahrenheit 451 has won countless awards, including the American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature and the "Retro" Hugo award. As a student in great books studies at Shimer College, you'll have the opportunity to read beautifully inspiring books like Fahrenheit 451 and then develop a keener understanding of their messages through thought-provoking discussions with your peers.

2. The Communist Manifesto Is a Must Read at Great Books College

Written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, The Communist Manifesto is an 1848 political pamphlet that has had a profound impact on politics. It argues that all history is based on class struggle and that the capitalistic mode of production distorts society’s view of reality, leading to the continued exploitation of the poor (the proletariat) by the rich (the bourgeoisie).

The Communist Manifesto was banned in Turkey for 165 years as part of an attempt resist communist leadership. Whether you agree with its arguments or not, The Communist Manifesto is an important read for anyone who wishes to gain a deeper understanding of politics and economics. It’s one of the reasons why this book is included in any great books foundations curriculum.

3. The Bluest Eye: Tackling Troubling and Difficult Subjects Through Literature

The Bluest Eye was written by Toni Morrison, and when it was published in 1970, it was her first novel. Since its publication, there have been numerous attempts to ban the book because of the difficult themes that it explores, such as incest, racism, and child molestation. While the subject matter of the book can be challenging and uncomfortable for readers, it’s an important text that tackles deep issues and topics still relevant today. As the New York Times noted in their review of the book, “Miss Morrison exposes the negative of the Dick-and-Jane-and-Mother-and-Father-and-Dog-and-Cat photograph that appears in our reading primers, and she does it with a prose so precise, so faithful to speech and so charged with pain and wonder that the novel becomes poetry.”

Posted by on September 29, 2016 at 09:00 AM

September 22, 2016

Ready to Leave High School? Consider Early Entry into Liberal Arts College Courses

Shimer provides early entrance to students who have shown exciting academic potential in high school and are deemed ready for humanities college courses

In 1950, Shimer College granted entrance to its first Early Entrant students, giving them the chance to begin college prior to finishing high school. These students enjoyed Shimer’s warm and inclusive learning environment, were challenged by thought-provoking discussions, and studied subjects that fascinated them. That’s instead of slogging through the last year—or two—of their high school education!

Do you think you might be ready to leave high school early, and are looking for a supportive yet challenging environment? If so, read on to discover why early entrance to Shimer College is a great option!

Early Entrance Students Take the Same Courses as Regular Entrants

Students who are granted early entrance to Shimer participate in the same college level courses as all other Shimerians. Not only does this allow high school students the chance to connect with their college peers, but it also immerses them in a rich and fascinating curriculum.

Early Entrants study alongside their college peers in humanities college courses

Early Entrants study alongside their college peers at Shimer

In 'Humanities 1,' students will study Plato, Honoré de Balzac, Franz Kafka, Rudolf Arnheim, and Wolfgang Mozart; not a bad opening line-up of thinkers. But students will not only study art and theory; there are humanities college courses at Shimer that include foundational chemistry books such as Aristotle's Physics and Wheelwright`s The Presocratics. These great books offer foundational knowledge that can open young minds to how the world has been conceptualized in writing.

Humanities College Courses Provide a Great Learning Environment for Early Entrance Students

Shimer College is a fantastic place to transition from high school to college due to its small class sizes, its supportive faculty, and its location. The classes at Shimer are small and intimate, usually featuring no more than 12 peers in each group. This leads to invigorating and honest conversation in each of your liberal arts college courses at Shimer College.

Humanities College Courses Provide a Great Learning Environment for Early Entrance Students

Small class sizes and a great faculty make Shimer a wonderful place to learn

Shimer College also has some amazing faculty members, who pride themselves not on being `teachers` in the strict sense of the word, but rather on being learning facilitators, in that the concentration of the course is not on the teacher but rather on the books themselves and the knowledge that’s in them. Lastly, Shimer is located in Chicago, the home to many amazing museums and a great arts scene. Not to mention, the city is incredibly inspiring architecturally, with lots of green space to sit and read under a tree.

Early Entrants to Shimer’s Humanities College Courses May Be Offered Funding

If you’re granted early entrance to Shimer College, you are automatically awarded the Robert Maynard Hutchins Scholarship! This award recognizes the academic potential of Early Entrants, and provides them with financial support to help them begin their studies. The amount awarded ranges from $200 to $1,400 per year depending on each student’s need, and is renewable for your whole four years at Shimer.

Posted by on September 22, 2016 at 09:00 AM

